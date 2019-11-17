Union Minister Som Parkash promotes Swacchta Abhiyan

Phagwara, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister Som Prakash carried out a 'sankalp yarta' here on Sunday to promote cleanliness in the town under the Swachhta Abhiyan.

Led by Mayor Arun Khosla and local BJP President Paramjit Singh Pamma, the march was flagged off from the PWD rest house. The leaders also pledged allegiance to the Gandhian principles of peace and non-violence.

Akali leader and SGPC member Sarwan Singh Kular and Prakash's wife Aneeta Som Prakash participated in the march. Prakash, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said that the 'sankalp yatra' was aimed at promoting the Swachhta Abhiyan.

"Gandhi also espoused cleanliness which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is further carrying on," he said, adding that the group was also "committing ourselves to keep the nation first and foremost, strengthening national integrity, unity and amity". Local BJP activists, carrying the national flag, were also part of the group that passed through various bazaars and concluded the march at the starting point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)