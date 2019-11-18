Govt ready to discuss all issues in Winter Session of Parliament: PM

The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.

During the session, which will be the last session of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all MPs should contribute, Modi said. "We are open to discussions on all issues," he said addressing journalists at the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the session.

