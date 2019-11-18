International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lebanon is a sinking ship, parliament speaker warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Lebanon is a sinking ship, parliament speaker warns
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the country's deep economic and political crisis.

Berri, an ally of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, told visitors that efforts to form a new government were "completely frozen" and awaiting developments at any moment, the newspaper al-Joumhuria reported. Struggling with massive public debt and economic stagnation, Lebanon has sunk into major political trouble since protests erupted against its ruling elite a month ago, leading Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to quit on Oct. 29.

On Sunday, banks, which have mostly been closed since the protests began, announced temporary measures including a weekly cap of $1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricting transfers abroad to cover urgent personal spending only. A bank staff union will decide later on Monday whether to lift a strike that has kept the banks shut for the past week.

Efforts to form a new government, needed to enact urgent reforms, hit a setback at the weekend when former finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy for the post of the prime minister, sparking bitter recriminations. Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, said: "political understandings" would take place between "the parties and even with leaders of the protest movement" to form a new government, without giving further details.

Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Kassem, in an interview with Iranian media broadcast by the group's television station al-Manar, said the new government's agenda would help to calm down the streets. Both Hezbollah and Berri want Hariri, who is aligned with Gulf Arab and Western states, to be prime minister again. Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist group by the United States.

Berri said he still hoped Hariri would agree to form the new cabinet, al-Joumhuria reported. "The country is like a ship that is sinking little by little," the paper quoted him as saying. "If we don't take the necessary steps, it will sink entirely."

An-Nahar newspaper quoted Berri as likening the situation of the Lebanese people to that of passengers on the Titanic, the passenger liner that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg. Some protesters had rejected the potential nomination of Safadi, a prominent businessman and former lawmaker from the predominantly Sunni city of Tripoli, saying he is part of a political elite they want to be ousted.

Lebanon's prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, according to its sectarian power-sharing system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French teenager dies after bridge collapses into river

A 15-year-old girl died and several people are likely missing after a bridge collapsed into a river in southwestern France on Monday, emergency services said. The 150 metre-long suspension bridge in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, collaps...

Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over purchase of Russian fighter jets -U.S. official

Egypts purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers future acquisitions of U.S. equipment, a U.S. state department official said on Monday.Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Polit...

RS should have greater say in redrawing state boundaries: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said as a council of states, the Rajya Sabha should have a greater say in legislations dealing with redrawing boundaries of states. However, he did not name Jammu and Kashmir, which was recentl...

E-cigarette use is also banned in India, implies court filling

HIGHLIGHTSThe Indian government has told a court that its federal ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes implies that their use is also prohibited.It was earlier being thought that personal use of e-cigarettes is not barred.The filing has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019