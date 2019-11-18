International Development News
Development News Edition

Pawar briefs Sonia on political situation in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:19 IST
Pawar briefs Sonia on political situation in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday briefed Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the political situation in Maharashtra and they decided that the two parties will hold further talks on the formation of a government in the state. The NCP is in talks with ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after its alliance with the BJP fell apart over the chief minister's post.

"Sharad Pawar met the Congress President today and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra. It was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward," Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. The meeting took place at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence and it lasted for about 50 minutes.

Congress and NCP leaders have held a series of meetings in the last few days to finalise modalities for a Sena-led government in Maharashtra. Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to "choose their own paths".

Maharashtra was placed under President's rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government. Pawar's meeting with the Congress chief comes a day after the NCP's core committee held a meeting in Pune and resolved that the current President's rule in Maharashtra should end and an "alternative government" should be formed.

The BJP-Sena saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures gain as China fuels trade deal optimism

U.S. stock index futures pointed to another session of gains on Monday, as a report out of China added to optimism over a trade deal and the countrys central bank indicated willingness to step in to prop up a slowing economy.Washington and ...

Soccer-Dutch prosecutors to investigate racial abuse at soccer match

Dutch prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into possible racist abuse which led to the rare suspension of a soccer match in the Netherlands second division a day earlier.The FC Den Bosch-Excelsior Rotterdam game was s...

CORRECTED-Nissan recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect (Nov. 16)

Japans Nissan Motor Co Ltd has said it is recalling 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect, causing concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire. The leak into internal circuit boards will trigge...

Return of the ring: stolen Oscar Wilde friendship band recovered

Oxford University said on Monday a golden ring given by Irish author Oscar Wilde to a close friend will be returned almost two decades after it was stolen from Magdalen College where he studied. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand recovered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019