Amit Shah and Foreign Minister of Bhutan agree to further strengthen close ties
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, Shri T. Dorji, met the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah in a cordial atmosphere, in New Delhi today.
Both the leaders discussed the historically close ties between the two nations and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship in the future.
(With Inputs from PIB)