Putin and Macron discuss Ukraine summit by phone -Interfax
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed a planned Ukraine peace summit by telephone on Monday, Interfax reported.
The Kremlin confirmed that Putin would take part in a four-way international summit meeting on Dec. 9 with the leaders of France, Germany, and Ukraine in an attempt to advance efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
