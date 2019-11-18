Gates calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place. The prime minister made these remarks in a tweet after Gates called on him this evening.

"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place," the prime minister said. Earlier in the day, Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform' report.

Modi was recently conferred an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)