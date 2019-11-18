International Development News
Development News Edition

Gates calls on PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:27 IST
Gates calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place. The prime minister made these remarks in a tweet after Gates called on him this evening.

"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place," the prime minister said. Earlier in the day, Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform' report.

Modi was recently conferred an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

India facilitates training of Afghan officials of National Statistics and Information Authority

India has facilitated a training programme for the officials of the Afghanistans National Statistics and Information Authority as part of its capacity-building efforts.The training was organised by Foreigners Regional Registration Office, t...

TMC refuses to chair RS panel on Papers Laid on Table, calls offer 'tokenism'

The third largest largest party in the Rajya Sabha, TMC, has refused to chair the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Papers Laid on the Table COPLOT, saying the offer is like crumbs of tokenism, sources said on Monday. According to the sou...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their bigge...

Aisam pulls out of India tie in protest against shifting of tie to neutral venue

Pakistans top doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Monday refused to compete in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India, protesting against ITFs decision to shift the tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue. Aisam, one of the best tennis p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019