International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 05:31 IST
UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trump's declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election interference probe. Trump said on Twitter that he would "strongly consider" House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suggestion that he testify in the House impeachment inquiry into whether he pressured Ukraine to investigate domestic political opponent Joe Biden.

House Democrats were skeptical. "President Trump should testify," Representative Don Beyer said in a tweet. "He should allow top White House aides to testify. ... He should turn over the documents Congress subpoenaed. He should end his illegal coverup. I'm not holding my breath." Separately, House general counsel Douglas Letter told a federal appeals court in Washington that lawmakers were examining the truthfulness of the written answers the president provided in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump initially offered to testify in that investigation but ultimately only provided written answers after months of negotiations. Those answers drew renewed scrutiny after they appeared to conflict with the testimony of a former Trump campaign official last week in the trial of Trump ally Roger Stone.

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation into former U.S. Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and into a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election. Joe Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in 2020.

Lawmakers are also examining whether Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million in aid to Ukraine as leverage to get Kiev to investigate Biden. The money, approved by the U.S. Congress to help U.S. ally Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists, was later provided. The Republican president has said he did nothing wrong and has railed against the impeachment inquiry and attacked witnesses, much as he did in the two-year Mueller investigation.

HEARINGS THIS WEEK

Nine more witnesses are due to testify in the second week of public impeachment hearings in which Democratic lawmakers will examine any links between Trump and a pressure campaign on Ukraine.

They include Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, whose direct contacts with Trump are likely to be a main focus in the investigation of whether the president used U.S. aid as leverage to get Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Biden. Diplomat David Holmes will testify on Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee said. He will likely be asked about a July 26 gathering at a Kiev restaurant where Sondland called Trump on his cellphone from a table on the outdoor terrace.

Holmes said he could overhear the call and believes two others at the table could as well, according to prepared testimony he delivered behind closed doors in Congress on Friday. "So he's gonna do the investigation?" Holmes said he heard Trump ask. "He's gonna do it," Sondland said, adding that Zelenskiy would do "anything you ask him to."

Trump told reporters last week that he knew "nothing" about the call with Sondland. Several witnesses testified last week that they were alarmed at the pressure tactics used against Ukraine, as well as the role of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The hearings could clear the way for the House to approve articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. Republicans control the Senate and have shown little support for Trump's removal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists

The majority of young women in England and Wales now identify as feminists, according to a study on Tuesday, with researchers attributing a rise in the past year to the MeToo movement and the failure to stop discrimination at work.A survey ...

UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trumps declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election ...

24 Mali soldiers and 17 jihadists die in clashes in east: army

Twenty-four Malian soldiers and 17 jihadists fighters were killed Monday in clashes in the east of the country, the army said, as security in the west African nation deteriorates further. Mali and Niger forces were carrying out a joint oper...

Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com Liquid will be listing Metacoin MTC, the worlds first Hyperledger-based token, for secondary trading.Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019