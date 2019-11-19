International Development News
Development News Edition

The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 05:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 05:31 IST
The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists
Image Credit: Pixabay

The majority of young women in England and Wales now identify as feminists, according to a study on Tuesday, with researchers attributing a rise in the past year to the #MeToo movement and the failure to stop discrimination at work.

A survey of more than 4,000 women by feminist organisation Young Women's Trust found the percentage of women aged 18 to 30 calling themselves feminists rose to 57% from 50% a year ago. Among women aged 18 to 24 the survey found 67% associated themselves with the term feminist, up 12% from when the question was first posed in an annual women's poll last year.

A similar poll by the women's rights group the Fawcett Foundation in 2016 found 19% of women aged 18 to 24 called themselves feminists while a 2018 YouGov poll found that 27% of women in the UK said "yes" when asked if they were a feminist. "It's fantastic to see so many young women reclaiming a word for so long falsely branded as toxic and now using it to assert their fight for equal rights," Young Women's Trust Chief Executive Sophie Walker said in a statement.

The survey, conducted by market research company Populus Data Solution, found that one in 10 young women took part in a demonstration or protest in the past year. About 74% said women still face discrimination in the workplace, up from 71% last year, with one in four worried about being fired for reporting sexual harassment.

Figures earlier this year showed nearly half of all major British companies had failed to reduce their gender pay gap over the last year despite rising government and public pressure. Women were found to earn 15 percent less than men five years after graduating, according to government data.

"The failure of today's politicians to respond to women's needs, the rise of misogynistic populism and the resulting resurgence of activism from the Women's March to #MeToo has encouraged many young women to take matters into their own hands," Walker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists

The majority of young women in England and Wales now identify as feminists, according to a study on Tuesday, with researchers attributing a rise in the past year to the MeToo movement and the failure to stop discrimination at work.A survey ...

UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trumps declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election ...

24 Mali soldiers and 17 jihadists die in clashes in east: army

Twenty-four Malian soldiers and 17 jihadists fighters were killed Monday in clashes in the east of the country, the army said, as security in the west African nation deteriorates further. Mali and Niger forces were carrying out a joint oper...

Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com Liquid will be listing Metacoin MTC, the worlds first Hyperledger-based token, for secondary trading.Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019