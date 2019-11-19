International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Coca farmers march, police fire tear gas in worsening Bolivia unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 07:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 07:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Coca farmers march, police fire tear gas in worsening Bolivia unrest
(Representative Image)

Thousands of Bolivian coca farmers marched on Monday to demand the resignation of interim President Jeanine Anez, who was forced to suspend a trip to her home province earlier in the day after receiving a death threat. Unrest has worsened since Evo Morales resigned as president a week ago over allegations of vote-rigging as attempts at dialogue between his loyalists and the interim government have faltered, with both sides trading accusations of fomenting violence.

Anez, 52, a former opposition senator, assumed the presidency after Morales and his vice president resigned at the "suggestion" of the military, followed by three others in the line of succession. Mexico has given Morales asylum. But Anez has faced a wave of protests led by Morales supporters who say she was installed in a coup and that her presidency threatens the gains made for the non-white majority in Bolivia during Morales' 14 years in office.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters in Bolivia's coca-growing highlands to keep them from entering the city of Cochabamba to demand he return to finish his term, which had been due to end in January. Some farmers threw rocks at security forces and at least ten protesters were arrested, a Reuters witness said.

The region, long a bastion of Morales' support, was rocked last week by what human rights observers have described as a disproportionate use of force in the town of Sacaba after security forces shot dead up to ten anti-government protesters. "What happened in Sacaba weren't clashes, it was military intervention," the state human rights defender, Ombudsman Nadia Cruz, said on Twitter on Monday, calling for dialogue.

Anez' government has said that some protesters in Sacaba were armed, and that police officer had also been wounded. The office of the ombudsman, which monitors conflicts in the country of 11 million people, said 20 people have been killed since Morales resigned, more than in the previous three weeks during protests against his government.

DEATH THREATS

Anez had been due to travel to Beni province in northeastern Bolivia but canceled the trip after a credible threat against her life by a "criminal group," interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo told a news conference.

Murillo accused Venezuelans, Cubans, and Colombians of involvement, without providing evidence. Cuba and Venezuela were close allies of Morales, a socialist. Anez' government has asked Venezuelan diplomats and Cuban doctors to leave the country, accusing them of stoking unrest, and plans to sever ties with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Carlos Mesa, the presidential candidate who came in second in the disputed Oct. 20 election, has urged Anez to schedule new elections with or without the support of Morales' Movement to Socialism party (MAS), who have a majority in Congress. "An immediate summons (of elections) is necessary to solidify the legitimacy of President Anez," Mesa said in a videotaped message to his followers on Monday.

An adviser to Anez, presidency minister Jerjes Justiniano, said he also supports calling an election by presidential decree if an agreement cannot be reached with MAS. "We will have an election," he said. "The greatest honor for a Bolivian is to become president of the country but that person must win with votes, not with bullets or boots."

Bolivia's Roman Catholic Episcopal Conference said that, together with the European Union and United Nations, it would seek to facilitate talks on a roadmap for a vote. "Holding new, transparent and credible elections is the best way to overcome differences in a democratic and peaceful way," the Church said on Monday.

The prospects for dialogue were looking bleak, however. Murillo has angered MAS lawmakers by threatening to unveil a list of legislators involved in alleged sedition.

"We don't want to obstruct anything," the head of the Senate, MAS lawmaker Eva Copa, told reporters on Monday. "We don't want more death, we don't want more blood."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Capitals use balance to blast Ducks

Alex Ovechkin was one of five Capitals who scored a goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Monday night. Richard Panik, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also each scored a goal as Washington c...

Anunoby scores 24 as Raptors rout Hornets

OG Anunoby scored a career-best 24 points, and the Toronto Raptors demolished the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday night. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Normal Powell contributed 17 for the Raptors, who were returning home after...

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trumps health examination on Saturday was routine and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest ...

Government of China's Xinjiang says leak on Uighur camps 'fake news'

A report in the New York Times that included 400 pages of leaked internal documents on the internment of Uighur Muslims was fabricated and prompted by hostile foreign forces, the government of Chinas far western region of Xinjiang said. Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019