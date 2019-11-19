UPDATE 1-Israel says intercepts incoming rocket fire from Syria

Israel's military said its missile defense system shot down four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel early on Tuesday.

Minutes earlier, sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the area of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. "Four launches were identified from Syria towards Israeli territory which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems," the army said. "No hits on Israeli communities were identified."

