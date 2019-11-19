Polish PM: questioning NATO treaty a threat to collective defence

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday any moves to question the collective defense guarantee included in the NATO treaty were a threat to the future of the European Union and the military alliance.

Speaking in parliament following the Oct. 13 parliamentary election that handed a new term in office to the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Morawiecki also said the EU should continue to work closely with Britain after it leaves the bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron told The Economist earlier this month that NATO was experiencing "brain death", citing a lack of coordination and U.S. unpredictability under President Donald Trump.

