International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Poland sees big state role in economy, more court reforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Poland sees big state role in economy, more court reforms

Poland's prime minister set out plans on Tuesday to strengthen the state's role in the economy and deepen an overhaul of the justice system that has put Warsaw on a collision course with its European Union partners.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would continue increasing welfare spending and the share of Polish capital in domestic companies, underlining its break with the free-market reforms of liberal governments before it. "Neoliberals have fuelled a sense of confusion in our value system. Many people were led to believe that the state is a ball and chain," he said in a policy speech to parliament after an Oct. 13 election that gave PiS four more years in power.

"Extremes are not good. We are building a normal state," he said. Morawiecki spoke repeatedly of a return to "normality", referring both to PiS's economic policies and its conservative vision of the traditional family which has won over voters but has been criticised by opponents for encouraging homophobia.

He promised new welfare programmes to help families with at least three children and the elderly. In separate comments, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said: "Our society... must be based on the Polish family, the family in its traditional sense. A family which takes the form of a relationship between a man and a woman."

Opposition lawmakers criticised PiS's vision of normality. "The desire for normality means the rule of law and economic prudence, and you break those principles day after day," said Grzegorz Schetyna, leader of the largest opposition party, Civic Platform.

CONCERNS OVER RULE OF LAW Since returning to power in 2015, PiS has introduced changes to how courts are run and altered some of the rules governing the Constitutional Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The European Commission, the EU executive, responded by launching legal action over reforms which it says threaten the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that it was up to Poland's Supreme Court to decide on the independence of the Disciplinary Chamber and the National Judiciary Council, offering some criteria on adherence to EU law.

Morawiecki gave no details of the next steps PiS plans to take in its reforms of the judiciary. The party says further reforms are intended to make the court system more efficient but opponents say the reforms made so far have politicised it. PiS has said it will keep a balanced budget in 2020, benefiting from one-off revenues and fast economic growth, although some economists say such plans are too ambitious at a time when the European economy is slowing down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Employment growth slowed down in last two years: Report

The employment growth in the country has slowed down in the last two years, to 3.9 percent in 2017-18 and 2.8 percent in 2018-19 as the core industries have witnessed virtually, negative growth in hiring, according to a study. In terms of g...

Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap could see 100 bps in 2020 -NatWest Markets

Italys bond market is likely to withstand short-term political uncertainty and the closely watched 10-year bond yield gap over Germany could tighten to 100 basis points next year, NatWest Markets said on Tuesday. The last time this yield sp...

UPDATE 1-German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist attack, officials said, with public broadcaster ARD reporting that the man was at the top of the federal polices list of dangerous Islamist extremists.Police speci...

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump shifts into a higher gear this week with a parade of officials facing questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine.At issue is whether Trump use...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019