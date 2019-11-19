International Development News
Development News Edition

Central, Punjab commissions for Schedule Caste to jointly probe death of Dalit in Sangrur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
Central, Punjab commissions for Schedule Caste to jointly probe death of Dalit in Sangrur

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and its state counterpart would jointly probe the death of a Dalit man, who was thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur, an official statement said on Tuesday. The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday formed a two-member team to probe the incident.

The Chairperson of State Commission, Tejinder Kaur, in an official release said the Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the incident on the basis of news reports published on November 15 and sought comprehensive report from the Sangrur senior superintendent of police. The state commission's team, which comprises members Gian Chand Diwali and Poonam Kangra, would probe the issue jointly with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and submit its report to the state commission, the release added.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, who took up the matter with the NCSC on Saturday, claimed that the Commission has asked the Sangrur DC and SSP to submit a report within two days. The NCSC has observed that there was a "delay" in filing the FIR and the medico-legal report, Chugh alleged.

He said the Commission has conveyed to the DC and the SSP that an action under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act needed to be taken against the erring officers. Jagmel had succumbed to the injuries on Saturday morning at the PGIMER. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection.

The mortal remains of Jagmel were consigned to flames four days after his death on Tuesday at his native village of Changaliwala in Sangrur district of the state. On October 21, the victim had entered into an altercation with Rinku over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Jagmel later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut in early Black Friday sales

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6 day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and WalmartTo rec...

UPDATE 3-Sterling falls slightly with traders still hopeful of Conservative majority

Sterling edged down on Tuesday, but remained near a six-month high versus the euro on the back of a new poll reinforcing investors expectations the ruling Conservative Party will win a parliamentary majority in Britains election next month....

U.S. sees hope for wider Afghan peace in release of two hostages

The United States welcomed the release on Tuesday of two U.S. and Australian men held by the Afghan Taliban and said the gesture, a recent decline in violence, and other developments gave it hope that intra-Afghan peace talks could succeed....

UPDATE 2-Italy's bond yields rise as periphery comes under selling pressure again

Southern European bond yields rose on Tuesday, continuing to underperform higher-rated debt markets in the euro area as risk assets globally came under selling pressure.Borrowing costs in Germany, France and the Netherlands were all little ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019