Central, Punjab commissions for Schedule Caste to jointly probe death of Dalit in Sangrur

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and its state counterpart would jointly probe the death of a Dalit man, who was thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur, an official statement said on Tuesday. The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday formed a two-member team to probe the incident.

The Chairperson of State Commission, Tejinder Kaur, in an official release said the Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the incident on the basis of news reports published on November 15 and sought comprehensive report from the Sangrur senior superintendent of police. The state commission's team, which comprises members Gian Chand Diwali and Poonam Kangra, would probe the issue jointly with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and submit its report to the state commission, the release added.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, who took up the matter with the NCSC on Saturday, claimed that the Commission has asked the Sangrur DC and SSP to submit a report within two days. The NCSC has observed that there was a "delay" in filing the FIR and the medico-legal report, Chugh alleged.

He said the Commission has conveyed to the DC and the SSP that an action under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act needed to be taken against the erring officers. Jagmel had succumbed to the injuries on Saturday morning at the PGIMER. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection.

The mortal remains of Jagmel were consigned to flames four days after his death on Tuesday at his native village of Changaliwala in Sangrur district of the state. On October 21, the victim had entered into an altercation with Rinku over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Jagmel later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

