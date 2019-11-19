International Development News
"Looters on one platform", AJSU party chief on oppn alliance

  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:19 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:19 IST
AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto on Tuesday attacked the opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and the RJD, accusing them of being "looters coming on one platform". If voted to power, Mahto said, his party will make a "government for villages".

Addressing a poll meeting in support of party candidate from Simeria (SC) Manoj Chandra, the former Jharkhand deputy chief minister alleged that one of the opposition parties had sold off Jharkhand. "In the name of the opposition alliance, looters have come on one platform. One of the opposition parties has sold off Jharkhand. The JMM's father-son government had sold Jharkhand to the Congress," Mahto said.

He was referring to JMM's working president Shibu Soren and his son Hemant. The Sorens had governed the state four times with the support of the Congress. The AJSU party chief said the seat-sharing arrangement with senior NDA ally BJP could not take place due to a disagreement of making Manoj Chandra as the AJSU party candidate from Simeria.

"Aab ki baar gaon ki sarkar (This time we want a government for villages) and we need the cooperation of the people," Mahto said. He alleged that electricity is not available in many places of the state for 24 hours as claimed by the government.

The opposition alliance is yet to announce its candidate for Simeria. The BJP has fielded Kishun Kumar Das from the seat which is among the 17 constituencies going for polls in the third phase on December 12. The AJSU party, which is contesting on its own, has so far announced candidates in 31 of the total 81 seats.

The five-phase elections will be held between November 30 and December 20. Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Bishnu Bhhaiya on Tuesday joined the AJSU party.

Bhhaiya, who had represented the Jharkhand assembly as BJP MLA from Jamtara in 2009, said, "The AJSU party is the state's future." BJP has nominated Virendra Mandal for Jamtara seat. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders Ashraf Khan and Varsha Gadi also joined the AJSU party.

Soon after Khan and Gadi joined the AJSU party, the JMM issued a statement that both were expelled for six years from the party..

