Cong MP participates in JNUTA march, alleges Modi govt trying to destroy institute of excellence

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of "trying to destroy an institution of excellence", the Congress' Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden took part in the Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association's (JNUTA) march inside the university campus on Tuesday to protest the "police brutality" on students. The faculty and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have alleged that over 10 students, including those visually and physically challenged, were injured due to the "brutality" of police personnel who severely baton charged them during their protest against the hostel fee hike here on Monday, even as the Delhi Police denied the accusations.

The JNUTA started their march from Ganga Dhaba inside campus and raised slogans against the vice chancellor of the university. "It is an act of extreme fundamentalism. We strongly condemn it. Even the women students were attacked by the police. They were having a peaceful and normal agitation against the fee hike. The Centre is trying to use all resources to make sure an institution of excellence is destroyed," Eden said.

They want JNU to be destroyed and that is the aim of the Modi government, he alleged, adding, "The JNU students will protest against it till the time the fee hike is rolled back. It is not acceptable. We will fight back,both inside and outside parliament." JNUTA secretary Surajit Mazumdar said, "The point of the march in the campus was to give expression to the outrage that the JNU community feels towards Monday's developments. The students wanted to raise their voice in front of Parliament which created JNU."

"Through the march, we are also raising our demand for the resignation of our vice-chancellor. The three-member panel that the HRD Ministry has constituted to initiate dialogue proves what everybody in JNU already knows that this VC is incapable of running the university. The VC must go. The sooner he goes, the better it will be for the university," he said and reiterated the demand for complete withdrawal of hostel fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)