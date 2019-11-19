Film on students' leader shouldn't insult other unions: MLA

BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Tuesday said he would not hesitateto stall the new Telugu film 'George Reddy', which is to be released soon, if it insulted the unions linked to the BJP. In a statement here, Singh said he has no objection to the film, but it should only show facts.

The film is reportedly based on the life of George Reddy, a students' leader in the Osmania University of Hyderabad who is said to have fought against inequality and discrimination, the statement said. George Reddy was murdered in 1972.

Congress was in power at the time of murder, the statement said. The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad blamed George Reddy for the alleged attacks on ABVP leaders..

