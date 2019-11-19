International Development News
Development News Edition

Men in UK and U.S. seen growing less comfortable with women leaders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:38 IST
Men in UK and U.S. seen growing less comfortable with women leaders
Image Credit:

Less than 50% of American men would be "very comfortable" with a female head of government, according to a survey published on Tuesday that found men in Britain and the United States growing less comfortable with women in positions of power.

The Reykjavik Index for Leadership, launched in 2018 by a group of female politicians to look at attitudes towards women leaders in industry, government and other roles, found they had grown more negative in both countries in the past year. In the United States, men's attitudes to female leaders in several areas of public life from politics to the judiciary grew more negative and just 49% of male respondents said they would be "very comfortable" with a woman as head of government.

In Britain, where a number of female lawmakers have dropped out of upcoming elections citing a rise in online trolling and other abuse, the number of male respondents who said men and women are equally suitable to lead fell. Women's attitudes to female leaders, by contrast, remained consistently positive in both countries, creating a widening divide in opinion between genders, according to Kantar, the research company that conducted the survey of wealthy countries.

The growing gap could reflect "frustrations with former Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit dealings, and more polarised opinions in society more generally," said Michelle Harrison, global CEO of Kantar's Public Division. "Similarly, in the U.S., the level of dissonance between the views of women and men has increased since 2018," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.

"This may to an extent reflect a political and cultural shift in the USA, where high-profile women in politics, the media and entertainment and sport have seen increased misogyny directed towards them." Researchers interviewed 22,000 people aged between 15 and 65 from July to September about how they felt about women leaders for the index.

The index was launched at the Women Leaders Global Forum, where hundreds of women political leaders gathered in Reykjavik in Iceland, the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women. The latest survey identified Canada and France as the countries with the most equal attitudes towards women and men in leadership, while attitudes in Japan, Germany and Italy had grown more positive in the 12 months since the first survey.

The United Nations has made women's equal participation in politics by 2030 one of its global development goals, and it says more women in leadership also drives economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says his weekend medical exam was 'very routine'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his medical examination over the weekend was very routine, blasting media coverage of his unexpected exam and any speculation that there were problems with his health.I was out of there very quick...

UPDATE 1-Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs -Trump

The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, threatening an escalation of the spat that has damaged economic growth worldwide.Sp...

Canadiens' Byron has surgery one day after Drouin

Forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out four weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced. That procedure came a day after forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.Both p...

UPDATE 2-Trump pushes Congress to pass USMCA as AFL-CIO steps on brakes

U.S. President Donald Trump and top administration officials on Tuesday renewed pressure on Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade agreement, after a major U.S. labor leader on Monday said there was more work to do on the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019