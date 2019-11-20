International Development News
Canadian foreign minister Freeland to get new job - Radio-Canada

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will get a new job on Wednesday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his Cabinet, French-language public broadcaster Radio-Canada said on Tuesday. Radio-Canada did not detail what Freeland would be doing next. It said her replacement would be Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and that Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will be promoted to the job of environment minister.

Three sources in the ruling Liberal Party told Reuters that Trudeau's team is seriously considering appointing Freeland to the high-profile job of minister of intergovernmental affairs in order to address rising anger in the western energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Freeland was born in Alberta. The offices of Trudeau, Freeland and Wilkinson declined to comment on the Radio-Canada report. Freeland's office also declined to comment on her possible appointment to a new Cabinet post.

Last month the Liberals lost their majority in an election that saw the party wiped out in both Alberta and Saskatchewan. The energy industry is particularly unhappy about tougher environmental rules the government has pushed through. Freeland rose to prominence in 2017 and 2018 when she led Canada's team in successful year-long talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the plans were still being finalized and could change. Trudeau is due to unveil his new cabinet at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1830 GMT) on Wednesday.

