Israel says strikes dozens of Iranian, Syrian targets in Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 07:19 IST
(Representative Image)

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, in what it described as a retaliatory attack.

"In response to the rockets fired by an Iranian force from Syrian territory at Israel last night, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of military targets of the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian Armed Forces, including surface-to-air missiles, headquarters, weapons warehouses and military bases," a statement from the military said.

