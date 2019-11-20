Pawar-PM Modi meeting underway

A meeting between NCP president Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway at Parliament here where the Maharashtra strongman is likely to apprise the PM of the farmers' distress in his home state, sources said. The meeting comes amid uncertainty over the government formation in the Maharashtra where talks are on between the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena for an alliance.

The duo is meeting two days after the prime minister praised the NCP lawmakers in Parliament over their decision against entering the Well during the proceedings. NCP and Congress leaders will meet in the evening to discuss how to partner with the Shiv Sena, a long-term BJP ally that recently ended its alliance with the ruling party over a power tussle in Maharashtra.

