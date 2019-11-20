UDF MLAs disrupt Ker Assembly over police action against MLA,

Protesting the police action against Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil and activists of Kerala Students Union during a march here, Congress-led UDF members disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout. Angry MLAs raised slogans condemning the police lathicharge on Tuesday during which the Congress member was injured.

A blood-stained dress, said to be that of the injured legislator, was also brought into the House by the Congress members. Three Congress MLAs--Roji M John, Anwar Sadat and I C Balakrishnan- climbed the dais of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and engaged in sloganeering.

Two other members tried to pacify and bring the protesting MLAs down. The Speaker who was in the chair, stopped proceedings for a brief while and returned to his chamber.

Since the House assembled at 9 a.m for question hour, the UDF MLAs were on their feet against the police lathicharge on KSU activists who were taking out a march to the Assembly demanding an independent probe into the Kerala University's alleged mark scam. The students also wanted a CBI probe into the mysterious deaths of two Dalit sisters who were found hanging inside their house at Walayar in Palakkad.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded the notice for an adjournment motion, moved by V T Balaram (Congress) be taken up during question hour, which was not accepted. The Congress members continued to protest and disrupted question hour proceedings.

Chennithala said there was no situation warranting a police lathicharge on a peaceful protest and demanded the police personnel concerned be suspended first and an inquiry held. He also said that a police personnel had bitten the hand of a KSU worker, adding Shafi Parambil and KSU leader Abijit were brutally attacked with lathis.

The MLA suffered head injuries, Chennithala alleged. Industries minister, E P Jayarajan, who spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was not present for a while, said police were prepared to take Parambil and other injured persons to hospital, but they had refused after which they were taken to the Armed Reserve camp.

Cantonment Police station Assistant Commissioner and some other police personnel also suffered injuries, he said adding a case has been registered against 20-odd KSU activists. The Home department has asked Additional Chief Secretary to probe into the violent incidents during the KSU assembly march on Tuesday, Jayarajan said, adding hence there was no need to stop proceedings and discuss the issue.

The UDF members then walked out of the house in protest. The Speaker later adjourned the house after rushing through other business.

Meanwhile, KSU activists took out a march to the Kerala University protesting the police action while Congress workers took out a march to the assembly. Police used water cannons and lathis to disperse the march in which some people were injured..

