International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka's prime minister to step down following election loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:31 IST
UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka's prime minister to step down following election loss
Representative image

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday he would resign this week after his party's candidate lost a presidential election, and local media reports suggest the new president would name his own brother as the new interim premier. Former defense minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president on Nov. 16 as the candidate of the party of his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served as president from 2005-2015. Gotabaya Rajapaksa defeated the candidate from Wickremesinghe's party.

"I have decided to resign from the Prime Minister's post to give space for the new President to form his own government," said Wickremesinghe in a statement, adding that he plans to hand in his resignation to the president on Thursday. Sri Lankan media have reported that the new president would soon name an interim cabinet to govern the country until a parliamentary election expected around April.

The election was overshadowed by Sri Lanka's deepest economic slump in more than 15 years, which followed attacks on hotels and churches on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which damaged Sri Lanka's tourism sector, a vital source of foreign exchange. The new president, who oversaw the defeat of Tamil separatists as his brother's defense minister a decade ago, won the election after promising to secure the country against militant threats.

Under the Sri Lankan constitution, Wickremesinghe's government will be dissolved following his resignation. Neither Wickremesinghe's UNP nor Mahinda Rajapaksa's SLPP has an absolute majority in parliament to form a government. Mahinda Rajapaksa attempted to return to office last year as prime minister but was blocked by a court.

The new president is expected to appoint a 15-member interim cabinet until the parliamentary election when his brother is expected to seek the post of prime minister. Some local media reported on Wednesday that the president would name his brother Mahinda as interim prime minister until the election. In his first set of appointments, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday named P. B. Jayasundera, who was treasury chief under his brother, as his secretary, and tapped his close ally Kamal Gunaratne, a military general, as defense secretary.

Rajapaksa's election has raised hopes among investors that the island nation's economy would recover. The main stock index has risen 1.9% and the Sri Lankan rupee has gained 0.5% in the past three sessions. "What is expected from Rajapaksa was the political stability and the change in the cabinet will help that sentiment and the market will see it positively," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at brokerage firm First Capital Holdings.

Some rights groups and some Sri Lankan minorities, however, accuse the Rajapaksas of human rights violations during the end of the 26-year civil war and have expressed concerns of renewed ethnic tensions on the diverse island, following the elections. The Rajapaksa brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Fee hike: Visually challenged JNU students protest outside police headquarters

Visually challenged students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday protested outside the old police headquarters here against the alleged lathicharge by the force on differently abled students of the varsity protesting hostel fee hike...

LS passes bill to raise chit fund amount by three times

A bill to raise the monetary limits for chit funds by three times and the commission for the person managing the fund to 7 per cent from the current 5 was approved by Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 also introduc...

UPDATE 2-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

FACTBOX-List of Key nominations for the 2020 Grammy awards

The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Wednesday. Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.Album ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019