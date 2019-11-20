Former Australian PM Tony Abbott calls on PM Modi

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Had an excellent interaction with my friend, @HonTonyAbbott. Great to see his passion and energy on issues he believes in. He is a strong votary for deepening India-

Australia cooperation," Modi tweeted. Modi also posted pictures of the two at the prime minister's official residence.

The Australian leader is in India attending various programmes.

