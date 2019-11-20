International Development News
Former Australian PM Tony Abbott calls on PM Modi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Had an excellent interaction with my friend, @HonTonyAbbott. Great to see his passion and energy on issues he believes in. He is a strong votary for deepening India-

Australia cooperation," Modi tweeted. Modi also posted pictures of the two at the prime minister's official residence.

The Australian leader is in India attending various programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

