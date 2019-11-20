International Development News
Amid logjam on govt formation, Pawar invites PM for sugar meet

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate an international conference being organised by the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in January-end. Pawar, who heads the VSI, has invited Modi even as the NCP and the Congress are discussing modalities of forming government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena in their bid to keep the BJP away from power in the state.

The former Union agriculture minister has written a letter to the prime minister inviting him for the event. "The conference is scheduled from January 31, I request yourself to accept our invitation to inaugurate this important event and address all the stakeholders either on January 30 or January 31, 2020 as per the convenience of your goodself and give suitable date and time for this inaugural function," Pawar said in the letter dated November 18.

Pawar also expressed his "deep sense of gratitude" towards Modi for inaugurating a similar conference the VSI had organised in November 2016. Pawar said 2,000 to 2,500 delegates across the world are expected to attend the forthcoming conference themed 'sustainability - innovation and diversification in sugar and allied industry'.

The three-day conference will provide platform for scientific community to interact with industry leaders and will be in line with the 'Make in India' initiative, Pawar said in the letter. The 'Make in India' is one of the key initiatives of the Modi government to boost the country's manufacturing capabilities.

The VSI, a premier research and development organisation, was established in 1975 by sugarcane growers of co-operative sugar mills in Maharashtra. The institute performs scientific, technical and educational functions relevant to the sugar industry, a key economic segment in Maharashtra which is one of the top producers of the sweetener..

