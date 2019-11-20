International Development News
Development News Edition

Those coming from Hyderabad with money bags are biggest allies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sagardighi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:33 IST
Those coming from Hyderabad with money bags are biggest allies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yet again made a veiled attack on the AIMIM on Wednesday saying leaders visiting the state from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the "biggest allies and agents" of the BJP. Banerjee, who has been often criticised by the BJP for appeasing and treating Muslims as her vote bank, urged the community not to trust leaders visiting from outside.

The Muslims, the TMC supremo said, should only repose faith on leaders from the state as only they can fight for the cause of the people of West Bengal. "Don't trust leaders who come from outisde and try to present themselves as your (Muslim's) sympathisers. Only leaders from Bengal can fight for your cause. Those who are visiting from Hyderabad with money bags and are claiming to be sympathizers of Muslims are the biggest allies of BJP," she said.

"They (political leaders from Hyderabad) can never protect and fight for the cause of Muslims because they are the biggest agents of BJP," Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, a Muslim majority district on the borders of Bangladesh. Continuing her tirade against AIMIM, she said "I don't believe in doing politics over religion. But few people are coming from Hyderabad and trying to vitiate the atmosphere," she said.

Later, while addressing an administrative meeting at Baharampore, the headquarters of Murshidabad district, Banerjee asked the police to be more vigilant about people from Hyderabad visiting the area with "nefarious designs". "The police have to be more active and vigilant about who are visiting the (Murshidabad) district and holding indoor and outdoor meetings. Keep a tab on some schools and madrasas," she said.

Her comments came two days after her statement on "minority extremists" created a huge political furore. Reacting to Banerjee's statement, All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Zameerul Hasan said Banerjee has "lost her cool" as the party is gaining ground in the state.

"As our party (AIMIM) is gaining ground among Muslims and dalits, she has lost her cool. I want to make it very clear that AIMIM will fight the 2021 assembly polls in the state," Hasan said. Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

The comment drew sharp reactions from AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who hit back on Tuesday saying Muslims in West Bengal are ranked "worst" on development indicators. Owaisi, who is seeking to expand his party's influence beyond Hyderabad, said "When arrogance gets to your head you make nonsensical, baseless statements. She is making these statements because she is frustrated ... because she is losing ground ... and she has demeaned all the Muslims who had voted for her".

The AIMIM chief said neither did he go to West Bengal to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls and nor did his party field a candidate. "It's not religious extremism to say that Bengal's Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority," he earlier wrote on Twitter.

When asked by a TV news channel whether he hoped to extend AIMIM's influence in West Bengal, the Hyderabad MP said his party has already been working in the state for a year and half. "I have to contest elections if I believe in democracy. I have to contest elections if I have to realise my constitutional rights .... to stop these opportunistic parties who have used Muslims to be in power," he asserted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei

The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on an economic blacklist, c...

Major UK hotels found failing to combat threat of modern slavery

Major hotels in Britain are failing to protect workers from debt bondage and sexual exploitation, according to a study on Wednesday that found 75 of hospitality businesses were flouting anti-slavery legislation. Britains world-first 2015 Mo...

Natural farm produce to be available in Mandi, Una soon: HP Min

Residents of Mandi and Una may soon get natural farm produce as Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department is planning to open such sale outlets there, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda said here on Wednesday. The plan to open more such ou...

Kazakhastan's Ambassador calls on Assam Governor

Kazakhastans Ambassador calls on Assam Governor Guwahati, Nov 20 PTIKazakhstans Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The governor apprised the envoy on all potent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019