All stakeholders of Arunachal oppose CAB in present form

Political parties, student bodies and community based organizations of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday "unequivocally" opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in its present form at a meeting here. The "final meeting" of all the stakeholders also took a resolution that provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 and the Chin Hills Regulation, 1896 should be incorporated while amending the Citizenship Act.

The two Regulations protect the indigenous tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh. The recommendations of the final meeting, which have been submitted to the state government, would be forwarded to the Centre.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will visit New Delhi on Thursday to apprise the Ministry of Home Affairs of the decision of the people on the CAB, which is likely to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, officials said. At a special cabinet meet on Monday, the state's BJP government has convened this "final meeting" of all the stakeholders on the controversial bill before sending the state's recommendation to the Centre.

The Consultative Committee on the CAB, set up by the state government, had earlier met the stakeholders separately. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 last that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents.

The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood. During a recent meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Shah, also the BJP president, had said the concerns of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and has sought suggestions on the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)