International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak SC Chief Justice chides PM Imran for blaming judiciary over Sharif's exit to UK for treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:01 IST
Pak SC Chief Justice chides PM Imran for blaming judiciary over Sharif's exit to UK for treatment

Pakistan's top judge on Wednesday chided Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent provocative comments against the courts, telling him to "be careful" with his statements and not to "taunt" them, amidst differences between the government and the judiciary over allowing jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment. Addressing a public meeting in Havelian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, Khan urged Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed to come forward and restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Khan also said there was a perceived disparity in how the powerful and common people were treated in the country's judicial system. He said he was ready to support the judiciary to change the perception and restore public confidence in the institutions. Prime Minister Khan's government had demanded that Sharif, who was convicted of corruption, should furnish indemnity bond worth Rs 700 crore as a condition of his travel abroad - which the PML-N rejected.

After days of deadlock over the condition, he was finally allowed to leave his home in Lahore to travel to London for treatment following an undertaking to court that he would return to Pakistan within four weeks. But Khan's remarks did not go down well with the chief justice, who urged the prime minister to refrain from blaming the judiciary, as the Lahore High Court (LHC) only set modalities after the government allowed Sharif to exit Pakistan on account of failing health.

Speaking at a function here at the Supreme Court, Khosa said the prime minister should refrain from issuing such statements as he is the chief executive of the government. "The particular case that the respected prime minister referred to, I do not want to comment on that. But he (Prime Minister Khan) should know that they themselves allowed somebody (Nawaz Sharif) to go abroad. The debate in the high court was only over modalities. Please be careful (with statements)," Pakistan Today reported.

"Do not taunt us regarding the powerful," the chief justice said, adding that everyone is equal before the law. "Do you not remember that we convicted a prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) and disqualified another prime minister (Yousuf Raza Gilani)?" he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

The chief justice also noted that a case concerning former army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf is going to be decided soon. A special Pakistani court will announce its verdict in the high treason case against Musharraf on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM by his brother

Sri Lankas newly elected president is set to name his brother and current opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as interim prime minister, a party spokesman said on Wednesday, just hours after the sitting premier said he plans to step down. P...

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saa...

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019