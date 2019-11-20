International Development News
Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into in Trump impeachment

Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into in Trump impeachment )

Washington, Nov 20 (AFP) A US envoy said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed him to coordinate Ukraine policy with President Donald Trump's lawyer, further implicating the top US diplomat in the impeachment drama. Gordon Sondland -- the US ambassador to the European Union who, unlike previous diplomats who testified in the inquiry, is a political appointee allied with Trump -- also said that the State Department withheld documents vital for his appearance before lawmakers.

Sondland said Pompeo had directed the US pointman on Ukraine, Kurt Volker, to speak with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was pushing Ukraine to investigate Trump's domestic rival Joe Biden. He said Pompeo's stance did not change even after diplomats complained that Giuliani was meeting with an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor without their knowledge.

"Even as late as September 24, Secretary Pompeo was directing Kurt Volker to speak with Rudy Giuliani," Sondland said. That is the same day that the White House released a July call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do us a favor," leading Democrats to move to impeach him.

Pompeo has repeatedly denounced the impeachment inquiry and has drawn fire from former diplomats for not defending career employees who have been caught up in the scandal and at times personally attacked by Trump. Sondland, a hotel owner who was appointed after donating to Trump's campaign, said the State Department and White House refused to share documents as he complied with an order to appear before Congress.

"These documents are not classified and, in fairness, should have been made available," he said. "I have no doubt that a more fair, open and orderly process of allowing me to read the State Department records would have made this process more transparent," he said. (AFP)

