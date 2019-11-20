Maha CM post to be on rotational basis with Sena for first half: Sources
The chief minister's post in Maharashtra is mostly likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter half to the Nationalist Congress Party, NCP sources said.
The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full five-year term, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
