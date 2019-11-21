Japan ruling coalition calls for Y10-trln spending in extra budget -Nikkei

Japan's ruling coalition executives have agreed to urge the government to compile a supplementary budget with spending sized at 10 trillion yen ($92.20 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The spending will include costs for disaster relief from a string of typhoons that struck Japan earlier this year and funding to help farmers cope with any fallout from a U.S.-Japan trade deal that opens up some markets to U.S. products, the paper said.

The agreement was made between senior officials of Japan's ruling coalition on Wednesday, the Nikkei said.

