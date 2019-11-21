International Development News
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Israel launches air strikes in Syria; Damascus says two killed; Biegun confident on Korea, Japan troops talks, but no 'free ride'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 05:21 IST
World News Roundup: Israel launches air strikes in Syria; Damascus says two killed; Biegun confident on Korea, Japan troops talks, but no 'free ride'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At United Nations, U.S. faces strong opposition to its shift on Israeli settlements

The United States on Wednesday defended itself at the United Nations against strong opposition from the European Union and other world powers to the Trump administration's declaration that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be in violation of international law. Monday's announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reversed a four-decade-old U.S. position on Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. The move was welcomed by Israel but drew condemnation from Palestinians and Arab leaders.

Widow of ex-KGB agent backs legal action for release of UK's Russia report

The widow of a Russian dissident murdered in London has backed a legal challenge to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to publish a report on alleged Russian meddling in British politics. The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) was cleared by Britain's security services but Johnson's office has not yet released it, meaning it will not be published before the Dec. 12 election as parliament has shut to allow for campaigning.

Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his "ill-judged" association with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major disruption to the royal family's work. Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, denies an allegation that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured for him by his friend Epstein, who killed himself in a U.S. prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Trump considering withdrawing up to 4,000 U.S. troops from South Korea: report

The United States is considering withdrawing an armed forces brigade from South Korea if Seoul does not agree to a U.S. demand to contribute more to the cost of stationing troops in the country, a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday. The United States broke off talks with South Korea on Tuesday after demanding Seoul raise its annual contribution for U.S. troop costs to $5 billion, over five times what it is currently paying, according to South Korean lawmakers.

Ready for change? Britain's Labour unveils 'radical' manifesto

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unveil his opposition party's election manifesto on Thursday, setting out how in government he plans to transform Britain with "the most radical and ambitious plan" in decades. With three weeks before Britain votes in its second election in just over two years, Corbyn will press his message that only Labour can challenge the status quo, fighting for ordinary people against "bankers, billionaires and the establishment".

U.S. House to attempt quick passage of Hong Kong human rights bill: aide

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will attempt to quickly pass legislation unanimously approved by the Senate that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong amid a pro-democracy movement there, a senior House aide said. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told Reuters that the bill passed on Tuesday by the Senate would be brought to the House floor for passage. Republican Senator Marco Rubio was a main sponsor of the Senate-passed bill.

Suspected Islamist militants kill 19, burn church in eastern DR Congo

Islamist militiamen killed at least 19 people overnight in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, stepping up attacks on civilians in response to a military campaign against them in border areas with Uganda, local officials said on Wednesday. The assailants, who the officials said belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group, also kidnapped several people and torched a Catholic church during two separate attacks about 35 km (22 miles) apart.

Trump administration prepares to send asylum seekers to Guatemala

The Trump administration has begun an effort to send some asylum seekers encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border to Guatemala, a move that promises to transform the U.S. asylum system, according to three officials briefed on the initiative and related training materials. The program initially will be applied at a U.S. Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas. The first phase will target adults from Honduras and El Salvador and the aim will be to process them within 72 hours, according to the three officials and notes from a training session of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) asylum officers taken by one of the officials.

Israel launches air strikes in Syria; Damascus says two killed

Israel said its aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Wednesday in retaliation for rockets fired towards Israel a day earlier. Syrian state media reported two civilians were killed and several others injured in the attacks, but said Syria's air defenses destroyed most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets over Damascus, the capital, before they reached their targets.

Biegun confident on Korea, Japan troops talks, but no 'free ride'

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next number two at the State Department said on Wednesday he was confident agreements could be reached with South Korea and Japan over the costs of hosting U.S. troops, but nobody would get "a free ride." "I'm confident we can do this through negotiations, but these are going to be tough negotiations," Stephen Biegun, the current special representative for North Korea, told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine worried about US aid holdup on day of Trump call: Official

Ukraine voiced concern over a US aid holdup in July, earlier than known until now, meaning Kiev was aware of the freeze at the time of a controversial telephone call with President Donald Trump, a Pentagon official said Wednesday. Laura Coo...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England make solid start to first test against NZ

Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley gave England a solid start to the first test against New Zealand as the tourists went to lunch on the first day at 61-1 at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Burns and Sibley produced a 52-run opening s...

UPDATE 1-Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis pleads not guilty

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in San Francisco, where he remains in custody. Ahmad Abouammo earlier this month was indicted on spying charges along with Ali Alzabarah, anoth...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as Sino-U.S. spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a phase one deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now. MSCIs broad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019