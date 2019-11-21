International Development News
Carl Reaich appointed as next Ambassador to European Union

“The Ambassador to the EU is one of the most important and senior roles in New Zealand’s foreign service, advocating for New Zealand’s interests with the EU institutions,” Mr. Peters said.

The new Ambassador will be based in Brussels, Belgium and will start his posting in January. Mr. Reaich will also be New Zealand’s accredited Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Image Credit: Wikipedia

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Carl Reaich as New Zealand's next Ambassador to the European Union.

"Mr. Reaich is well qualified for this posting, currently the Consular Divisional Manager at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, he has also previously served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva.

"The EU is a seriously important partner for New Zealand. Alongside our shared values and commitment to the global rules-based system, the EU is our third-largest trading partner. We look forward to our relationship being further strengthened with the conclusion of a free trade agreement," said Mr. Peters.

The new Ambassador will be based in Brussels, Belgium and will start his posting in January. Mr. Reaich will also be New Zealand's accredited Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

