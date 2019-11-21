Anti-Trump protest planned in London during December visit
A protest against U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in central London during his December visit to attend the NATO summit, protest organisers said on Thursday.
The Stop Trump Coalition said that the main protest would be on Dec. 3 and would target a banquet at Buckingham Palace where Trump will dine with the Queen and other NATO leaders. Britain will have a national election the following week, on Dec. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
