International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Corbyn says Labour will consider student debt relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:16 IST
UK's Corbyn says Labour will consider student debt relief
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would look at ways to help those who have already incurred large debts from university tuition fees, and would not sell off student loans to private companies.

Asked about students with existing debt, he said: "We are looking at ways in which we can stabilize it, which we can bring about some relief for those that have incurred an enormous debt at university."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Web series more up my street: Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Thursday said working in a web series is more relatable for her than working in TV shows. The actor, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action entertainer War, said the digital medium offers an...

Tech M, Business Finland ink MoU for R&D in 5G, 6G

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Business Finland for research and development in 5G and 6G. Tech Mahindra will develop, pilot and implement state-of-the-art digital products and services to f...

Going for more professionalism in PSUs via equity dilution: Pradhan

State-run companies need to be more accountable to the people of the country and the government has taken the decision to dilute equity stake for making them more professional, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday The Union Ca...

Lawsuit challenges Trump order requiring local sign-off on refugees

A U.S. coalition of refugee resettlement groups will file a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to block a new Trump administration policy that says refugees can only be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.The lawsuit, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019