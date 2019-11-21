UK's Corbyn says Labour will consider student debt relief

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would look at ways to help those who have already incurred large debts from university tuition fees, and would not sell off student loans to private companies.

Asked about students with existing debt, he said: "We are looking at ways in which we can stabilize it, which we can bring about some relief for those that have incurred an enormous debt at university."

