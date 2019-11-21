Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demotion in rank. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 40, received formal notice on Wednesday that a "trident review board" has been convened to weigh his fitness to remain in the SEALs, said Captain Tamara Lawrence, spokeswoman for the U.S. naval special warfare command. Mexicans sue Walmart over Texas shooting that left victims on both sides of border

Ten Mexican citizens have sued Walmart over the shooting at a store in the U.S. border town of El Paso, Texas, that killed eight Mexicans and left eight more injured, saying that Walmart did not do enough to protect its customers, Mexico said on Wednesday. The suspected gunman told police he was targeting "Mexicans" in the August shooting, which killed 22 people in total. U.S. Democrats choose Carolyn Maloney to head House Oversight panel

U.S. House Democrats chose Representative Carolyn Maloney Wednesday to lead a key committee that is involved in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Maloney, 73, of New York, will take the helm at the House Oversight and Reform Committee at a pivotal moment, as Democrats are pushing to finish the impeachment inquiry and take a House floor vote by the end of this year. After escaping fire at U.S. Democratic debate, challenges remain for Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidates' united front against Republican President Donald Trump amid public impeachment hearings and their restraint in battling one another had an unexpected beneficiary on Wednesday night: rising White House contender Pete Buttigieg. Surging in the polls in early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had been widely expected to face a barrage of attacks during the Democratic presidential debate about his thin political resume and his problematic relationship with African-American voters, a key Democratic constituency. Ukraine officials knew about hold on aid earlier than reported

A senior U.S. Department of Defense official testified on Wednesday that Ukrainian officials knew President Donald Trump's administration was withholding military assistance in July, undercutting a key Republican defense of the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testified at a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into Trump that has largely focused on the decision to withhold nearly $400 million in security aid. 'Everyone was in the loop' about Ukraine pressure campaign

A U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that "everyone was in the loop" about a Trump administration effort to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that might ultimately benefit U.S. President Donald Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Testifying before the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he "followed the president's orders" to work with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who in turn was pushing Ukraine to carry out two probes that could aid Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. Lawmakers to quiz eavesdropping U.S. embassy official in Trump impeachment inquiry

Lawmakers will question an official from the U.S. embassy in Ukraine on Thursday as they seek to learn more about a phone call in which he says he overheard President Donald Trump ask about the status of an "investigation" into a political rival. The public impeachment hearing marks the last scheduled day of marathon sessions by the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee focused on whether Trump wrongfully pressured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat bidding to face Trump in the 2020 election. Democratic 2020 candidates unite on impeachment but differ on policy in polite debate

Democratic White House contenders united in supporting the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump at a debate on Wednesday that featured differences on policy details but few of the bitter attacks on one another that marked earlier encounters. During the fifth debate in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Trump in the November 2020 election, the 10 candidates aired differences on healthcare and taxing the wealthy, but kept the exchanges largely polite and instead heaped heavy criticism on Trump. More U.S. children die in mass shootings at home than at school: study

Three out of four U.S. children and teens killed in mass shootings over the past decade were victims of domestic violence and generally died in their homes, according to a study released on Thursday by the gun control group Everytown. While the specter of school shootings looms darkly in the minds of American parents who remember massacres in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida, and around the country, the group's review of shootings from 2009 through 2018 found far more children are killed in their own homes. Detroit police officer shot dead, another wounded in home invasion

One Detroit police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded on Wednesday while investigating a home invasion in the city's westside, police said. A 17-year veteran of the police force was fatally shot in the neck with a high-powered rifle and the second officer was seriously wounded in the leg, police chief James Craig told reporters.

