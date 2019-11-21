International Development News
Development News Edition

WB guv asks ministers not to react to his statements to please

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:48 IST
WB guv asks ministers not to react to his statements to please

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked state ministers to concentrate on their departments instead of reacting to his statements to "please their boss". He said either Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should herself react to his statements or depute a specific minister for the purpose.

Launching a counterattack, the ruling Trinamool Congress said Dhankhar has "crossed all limits" and asked him to stop interfering in matters which are not under his jurisdiction. According to the TMC sources, the party which has already raised the issue of the governor "exceeding his brief and trying to run a parallel administration in the state" in Rajya Sabha, has sought a discussion on the issue in the Parliament.

"All ministers should stop reacting to my statements just to please their boss (Banerjee) and concentrate on their departments. "I have heard junior Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya reacting to my comments. I would request her to concentrate on her department as all of us are aware of the real condition of the department," he told reporters.

Reacting to the governor's comment, Bhattacharya said she was not bothered about Dhankhar rating her performance. "I am not bothered about governor rating my performance.

Our Chief Minister can advise us and guide us. We don't need his guidance. He has crossed all limits and should stop interfering in matters which are not under his jurisdiction," she said. The governor's statement came a day after he was shown black flags allegedly by some Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on his way to Domkal in Murshidabad district to attend an event on Wednesday.

Dhankhar said he had sought a helicopter from the state government to travel to Murshidabad district but there was no response. "Actually the state government wants to control my movement. But let me make it very clear that whatever I am doing, it is well within my constitutional limits. Others can't dictate me," Dhankhar had said.

Bhattacharya had reacted sharply to the governor's comment on Wednesday. "He should ponder over what he has been doing since assuming charge as the governor. What he is doing doesn't behove the post of the governor. The people of the state are angry, so a few may have protested against him," she had said.

The governor and the state government have been locked in a war of words on a number of issues ranging from Dhankhar's seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security since he rushed to Jadavpur University to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled by some students. A tussle had also erupted over the state government's refusal to provide a helicopter sought by Dhankhar to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district and Santiniketan in Birbhum district last week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

Economic slowdown due to wrong policy decisions of NDA govt: West Bengal FM

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said the current slowdown is a result of wrong policy decisions like demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. In the modern histor...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

FEATURE-Alpine skiing-Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019