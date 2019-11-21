International Development News
Development News Edition

UK’s Labour Party pledges Jallianwala Bagh apology in election manifesto

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:13 IST
UK’s Labour Party pledges Jallianwala Bagh apology in election manifesto
Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday launched its manifesto for the December 12 General Election with a pledge to institute an audit into the country's colonial past, which would include an apology to India for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar 100 years ago. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May had stopped short of a formal apology earlier this year when she expressed "deep regret" for the colonial era attack on Vaisakhi to coincide with its 100th anniversary this year.

In the 107-page manifesto titled 'It's Time for Real Change' launched by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party has pledged to go further on the issue and apologize. The document also commits Labour to constitute a judge-led inquiry into Britain's "injustices of the past", including a public review of the country's role in Operation Blue Star – referred to as the "Amritsar massacre". "We will issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and hold a public review into Britain's role in the Amritsar massacre," notes the manifesto under the sub-head "Effective Diplomacy".

In 2014, declassified UK government documents had revealed that British military advice was given to Indian forces prior to Indian Army intervention at the Golden Temple. There have been calls for a public inquiry into the exact nature of that advice from some British Sikh groups over the years. Further down the same section, the Labour Party goes on to elaborate its plans to prioritize conflict prevention and build peace and makes a specific reference to the Kashmir conflict in the sub-continent.

"The Conservatives have failed to play a constructive role in resolving the world's most pressing humanitarian crises, including in Kashmir, Yemen and Myanmar, and the escalation of tensions with Iran," the manifesto notes. Labour has come under pressure from Indian diaspora groups for an emergency motion passed at its party conference in September, which implied a call for international intervention in the region. The manifesto seems to have kept the wording on the subject limited to mention among other humanitarian crises such as in Iran, Yemen, and Myanmar.

As part of wider plans for a "New Internationalism", the party says that within its first year of being elected to the UK Parliament, it would "conduct an audit of the impact of Britain's colonial legacy to understand our contribution to the dynamics of violence and insecurity across regions previously under British colonial rule". The manifesto launch has been hailed by Corbyn as his party's radical offering for the electorate in next month's election, which would transform the UK and renationalize rail, mail, water, and energy. Speaking at its launch event at Birmingham City University, the Labour leader claimed the policies were fully costed and popular as a "manifesto of hope" and promised a "legally binding" referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union (EU).

"Over the next three weeks, the most powerful people in Britain and their supporters are going to tell you that everything in this manifesto is impossible. That it's too much for you. Because they don't want real change. Why would they? The system is working just fine for them. It's rigged in their favor," said Corbyn, who hopes to win a majority in the polls to end the run of the Conservative Party in Parliament since the 2010 General Election. "A Corbyn-led government would mean higher taxes, the chaos of two more referendums, and frightening levels of debt," a Conservative Party statement said in response to the manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Bhuvi back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s

A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday returned to the Indian teams for next months T20 and ODI series against West Indies, while all-rounder Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up in the 50-over format. India is scheduled to pla...

Received full understanding from US on Kashmir reorganisation: India

India said on Thursday it has received full understanding from across the political spectrum in the US over its decision relating to withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said...

NHAI says all ready for electronic toll collection before date

The National Highway Authority on Thursday said it is all geared up for achieving seamless road travel nationwide by making toll collections electronic by November 30. The Union highways ministry has said from December 1, all the toll plaza...

Europe voices guarded optimism it has dodged U.S. car tariffs

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and ministers expressed cautious optimism on Thursday that the threat of U.S. tariffs on imported European cars had passed.U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose dama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019