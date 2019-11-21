Centre will take steps to get justice for striking TSRTC

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Centre would take steps to ensure that the striking TSRTC employees get justice. "Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that he will speak to the Chief Minister, and do justice to the workmen by speaking to the Telangana government on their problems.." Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, and other BJP MPs from Telangana met Gadkari in the national capital. The RTC employees' unions was confident that justice would be done when the matter was referred to the labour court, employees union leader Aswathama Reddy told reporters on Wednesday.

The Telangana High Court had directed the Commissioner of Labour to take a call on whether the ongoing strike by the unions of TSRTC should be referred to the Labour Court or not, in two weeks to decide the legality of the stir. Aswathama Reddy hoped that the state government would take steps to refer the employees problem to the labour court.

A formal response had not come till Thursday evening from either the RTC management or the state government on the employees' unions stance to resume duties. Meanwhile, the striking employees met RTC officials at some places in the state and expressed willingness to resume duties.

The RTC employees have been on strike since October five in support of their various demands, including merger of the Corporation with government. The state government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal and said the RTC is not in a position to concede the demands of workmen..

