Unlike past govts, we ensured that projects are inaugurated: Adityanath

  PTI
  Basti
  Updated: 21-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:22 IST
Accusing the previous state governments of only resorting to stone-laying, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday said his government ensured that projects were also inaugurated. "The previous governments had only laid foundation stones of projects whereas our government has ensured that they are also inaugurated," the chief minister said, taking credit of the opening of the Munderwa sugar mill here on Thursday.

The chief minister said the Munderwa sugar mill would crush 50,000 quintals of sugarcane every day. Adityanath also inaugurated a 27 MW plant.

Earlier, a sugar mill had to depend on the power corporation to operate but now it would generate electricity on its own, the CM said. Attacking the opposition parties, the chief minister claimed that the previous governments considered people as their 'vote-bank' but his government "served them with devotion".

"The intentions of the SP and the BSP were not good. Our government, unlike those parties, did not play with sentiments of farmers, students and women," Adityanath claimed. He said the recruitment process under his government had been transparent and fair.

"The government is steadfastly working towards providing jobs to the youth of the state," the CM claimed. Adityanath also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 116 crore.

He said a new medical college had been opened in Basti. While a total of 12 medical colleges were opened in Uttar Pradesh from 1947 to 2016, our government set up 15 medical colleges between 2017 and 2020, he said, claiming that a proposal for establishing 14 new medical colleges had been sent to the Centre.

Commenting on the verdict in the Ayodhya case, the chief minister said the apex court had ended 500 years of agony in just 45 minutes. This was the strength of democracy and justice, he said.

Adityanath said an airport would be built in Ayodhya soon.

