REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered early on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the standoff.

USA-CHINA-SOUTHCHINASEA-MILITARY/ U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea, angering China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea in the past few days, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension between the world’s two largest economies. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Former Trump aide calls Ukraine meddling theory fiction; Trump would welcome Senate trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote “politically driven falsehoods” that cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-TRIAL/

Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify: White House WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate because he would receive due process there and he expects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be among the witnesses, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

BUSINESS WEWORK-LAYOFFS/

WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees in SoftBank revamp NEW YORK (Reuters) - WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees, almost 20% of its workforce, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of weeks.

MICROSOFT-HUAWEI/ Microsoft granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it had been granted a license from the U.S. government to export software to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-VICTORIA-SSECRET/ Victoria's Secret holiday fashion show canceled as marketing plans 'evolve'

The annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show, known for its jewel-encrusted bras and supermodels sporting angel wings, will not be held this holiday season, parent L Brands Inc said on Thursday. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-GARRETT/ No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last week’s game. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CLE-SUSPENSION-RULIN/

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (TV) Taiwan foreign minister talks to international media

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, talks to foreign media about the island’s foreign relations and achievements in a push for more participation in international organisations. 22 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/MEDICALTREATMENTS (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong hospitals find themselves on protest frontlines

Hong Kong’s hospitals, long known for their professionalism, have become a new front in the anti-government protests that have engulfed the city for more than five months. 22 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ELECTION/DEALS FACTBOX - Who governs Britain if no one wins the election outright?

Britain's upcoming election is billed as a chance to decide what the country does next about Brexit, but the result of the Dec. 12 ballot may not be clear cut, leaving parties scrambling to form allegiances. 22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NICARAGUA-POLITICS/ORTEGA (PIX) INSIGHT-Once allies, Nicaragua's business elite aim to unseat Ortega

An unorthodox alliance between Nicaragua's leftist strongman Daniel Ortega and the nation's most powerful capitalists has splintered. After a decade of working with the president to grow the economy, the business elite are now looking to unseat him after a state crackdown on anti-government protesters left more than 300 people dead last year. 22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Algerians march in protest as election approaches

As Algeria's December 12 presidential election approaches, demonstrators who have been holding mass protests since February will stage a march through the capital and other cities. They want the vote to be cancelled, saying it cannot be fair, but the authorities have been stepping up efforts to quell the protests, including with more arrests. 22 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE JAPAN-CHILDREN/

Japan court rules on class-action suit brought by "left-behind" parents A Japanese court will rule on a class-action lawsuit brought against the government by 14 parents who say they don't have proper access to their children after divorce or separation, often despite having court-granted visitation rights, in a case that critics say highlights the ineptitude of a judicial system that lacks enforcement powers.

22 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN SACHS

Hearing in U.S. criminal case against ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng over 1MDB A status hearing is scheduled in the U.S.criminal case against Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of taking part in a multibillion-dollar scandal at the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB. The case is before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn. Coverage on merit.

22 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT PENNSYLVANIA-SANDUSKY/ (TV)

Former Penn State coach Sandusky to be resentenced on child sex abuse conviction Former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced for his child sex abuse conviction, after a Pennsylvania court ruled his prior mandatory minimum sentence of 30-60 years had become illegal since the trial judge imposed it.

22 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports first half results

Britain's Nationwide Building Society reports results for the first half of its financial year, amid a period of intense competition in the mortgage market that has crushed margins for home lenders. 22 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGERIA-GDP/ Nigeria to publish GDP figures for Q3 2019

Nigeria's statistics office releases data showing the size of the country's gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2019. Economic growth slowed in the first two quarters of this year as the country struggles to shake off the effects of a recession it escaped in 2017. 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Zimbabwe finance minister to brief media after China queries aid figures

Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube will on Friday address a media conference where he is expected to respond to an accusation by China this week that Harare had understated Beijing's financial help to the southern African nation. Ncube released budget figures last week that showed major ally China ranked poorly on the list of Zimbabwe's foreign donors. 22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLD-AFRICA/ISLAMISTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT- How jihadists struck gold in Africa’s Sahel

As al Qaeda and Islamic State expand in Africa, hundreds of gold mines are bringing a billion-dollar trade within their reach. 22 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/NETHERLANDS

Dutch state appeals order to take back Islamic State children The appeals court in The Hague will hear the Dutch state's appeal against a ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.

22 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

