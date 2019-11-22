International Development News
Development News Edition

Raut heads to Lilavati hospital for a checkup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:40 IST
Raut heads to Lilavati hospital for a checkup

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, went for a routine checkup at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Friday. The Rajya Sabha MP underwent an angioplasty on November 12.

The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24. Raut (57), who has led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power, visited the private hospital for a routine checkup.

The executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's persistent demands for sharing the post of chief minister and equal split in portfolios. Meanwhile, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is meeting party legislators at his residence Matoshree.

Speaking to PTI, Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav said the party chief is expected to apprise MLAs of developments in the government formation talks with the Congress and NCP. Thackeray and his son Aaditya visited NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak last night, as the parties step up their efforts to form a government in Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Harrison Ford to headline 'The Staircase'

Veteran actor Harrison Ford will star as American novelist Michael Peterson in docu-series The Staircase. The show, which hails from Annapurna TV based on the 2004 documentary series that Netflix started streaming in 2018, reported Variety....

Govt to call meet of state ministers on solid waste management

The government will convene a meeting of environment ministers of all states to discuss the problem of single-use plastic and solid waste management and measures to solve it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha on...

Japan rules against divorced parents seeking access to children

Japan is not at fault for the inability of parents to see their children after separating despite having visitation rights, a court ruled on Friday, in a case that critics say highlights the ineptitude of a judicial system that lacks enforc...

British PM Johnson's party manifesto will be out by next week - deputy minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party election manifesto will be released by next week, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said.You will get it very shortly and it will certainly be by next week, Sunak told ITV. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019