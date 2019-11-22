Raut heads to Lilavati hospital for a checkup

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, went for a routine checkup at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Friday. The Rajya Sabha MP underwent an angioplasty on November 12.

The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24. Raut (57), who has led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power, visited the private hospital for a routine checkup.

The executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's persistent demands for sharing the post of chief minister and equal split in portfolios. Meanwhile, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is meeting party legislators at his residence Matoshree.

Speaking to PTI, Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav said the party chief is expected to apprise MLAs of developments in the government formation talks with the Congress and NCP. Thackeray and his son Aaditya visited NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak last night, as the parties step up their efforts to form a government in Maharashtra..

