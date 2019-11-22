International Development News
Development News Edition

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for criticising electoral bonds

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Congress for accusing the Centre of covering up corruption through the introduction of electoral bonds scheme and said that the Congress party never favoured transparency in the electoral process.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:22 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for criticising electoral bonds
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Congress for accusing the Centre of covering up corruption through the introduction of electoral bonds scheme and said that the Congress party never favoured transparency in the electoral process. "This (Congress) party never supports the idea of transparency in the election process. This is the same party that raised objection over the use of EVMs and other changes. Till how long they will convert their black money into white. Through electoral bonds, an account will be maintained how much each political party is getting legally."

"In my view, it is a positive thing to be introduced in the electoral process. It will strengthen the process," he added. It should be noted that the Congress party on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds".

Yesterday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the electoral bond scheme. Speaking at a press conference, Azad had said, "To issue electoral bond scheme was a conspiracy. It was based on the premise that the donor who gives money need not disclose his identity. The political party is also not liable to disclose the identity of the donor."

"This scheme was opposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has stated that this scheme will lead to the encouragement of money laundering," Azad had said. "In this scheme, it is not disclosed who gives fund to a political party. The money could be donated from a fraudster or even a terrorist," the Congress leader had stated while criticising the electoral bond scheme.

Electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the state shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds.

The bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019