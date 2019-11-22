International Development News
Development News Edition

Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledges snap election soon, appoints interim Cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:33 IST
Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledges snap election soon, appoints interim Cabinet

Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to call a snap general election "at the earliest opportunity" as he appointed a 16-member interim Cabinet on Friday and allotted major portfolios of defence, finance and trade to his brothers while inducting two Tamils as a sign of reaching out to the minority community. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would "consult the people" as soon as possible under Sri Lanka's Constitution after appointing the interim Cabinet headed by his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former president who will now serve as prime minister, defence and finance minister.

The President's eldest brother Chamal Rajapaksa, 77, will serve as trade and food security ministry. "I will consult the people at the earliest opportunity I get under the Constitution," the president said after swearing-in the new Cabinet.

Sri Lanka's existing parliamentary term ends next August, and the Constitution allows the president to dissolve the legislature in March and go for an election. "This is an interim government," said Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took over as the country's President on Monday.

He said the ministers of state would be appointed next week. Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President cannot hold ministries although he is the head of the Cabinet.

The Tamil minority members came from the Tamil-dominated North and from the central tea plantations areas dominated by Tamils of Indian origin. Dinesh Gunawardena, 70, a veteran Marxist politician, has been named as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It is the first time in Sri Lankan history that two siblings have held the two top political positions, although Mahinda Rajapaksa is only in charge of a caretaker government. Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed as the country's prime minister on Thursday after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will hope to ride a wave of popularity and secure a majority for his Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party in the 225-member Parliament during the poll. Currently the Rajapaksas and their allies have just 96 legislators, making it hard for them to pass any legislation. Soon after he was sworn in as the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked the powerful Buddhist clergy for backing his presidential bid and vowed to protect all communities, while giving foremost priority to Buddhism. He also thanked the Sinhala-majority people for electing him.

"I knew I would win the presidency with support coming only from the Sinhala majority. I told the minorities to join me. I did not receive their support. But I will make sure that I will be president for everyone," he said. Muslims make up nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka's over 21 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists. About 12 per cent of the population are Hindus, mostly from the ethnic Tamil minority. Some seven per cent of the population are Christians.

There are already concerns in the country that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's remarks may have led to apprehensions among the minority communities, who are already worried about the possibility of the return of an iron-fist rule under the Rajapaksa-duo's regime. The two brothers, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksas, led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three decade long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Unhappy with probe, Pansare's kin seek change in investigator

The family of slain activist Govind Pansare on Friday filed an application seeking change of investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe. The activ...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission EC to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail VVPAT slips of electronic voting machine EVM machines used in 2019 General elections. The peti...

Shah: After meeting compliances,bizmen have no time to run cos

The government and regulators need to get more objective about governance and compliance if the real objective is making doing business easier, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said. The Biocon chief also flagged the deepening trust deficit b...

Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organised immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019