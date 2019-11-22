Owaisi hits out at Mamata, asks her to 'fight brazen growth of Hindutva' in West Bengal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her "to fight the brazen growth of Hindutva" in the state. "Mamata Banerjee may have pressure to appeal to majoritarianism these days & that's why this fixation on me. BUT please do your job & fight the brazen growth of Hindutva in Bengal. False equivalence between mobs & those resisting them, isn't helping anyone," Owaisi tweeted citing a media report of the incident.

Eleven people have been arrested after two persons were allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of cow smuggling at Putimari Fauleswari village in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Thursday. Both the deceased identified as Prakash Das and Babul Mitra were allegedly carrying stolen cattle in a pickup van. (ANI)

