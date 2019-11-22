Trump doubles down on debunked Ukraine conspiracy theory
Washington, Nov 22 (AP) President Donald Trump is still promoting a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, a day after a former White House security adviser called it a "fictional narrative". Trump called in to "Fox & Friends" on Friday and said he was trying to root out corruption in the Eastern European nation when he withheld aid over the summer. Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president is at the center of the House impeachment probe, which is looking into Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as he held back nearly USD 400 million.
Trump said, "There was no quid pro quo," contradicting testimony by impeachment witnesses. On Thursday, a former White House Russia analyst said the debunked theory that Ukraine was behind election interference played into Russia's hands. (AP) MRJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Eastern European
- Fox & Friends
- Russia
ALSO READ
'Hero' dog that helped kill Baghdadi to visit White House soon, says Trump
Wells Fargo taps Bill Daley, former White House official, head of public affairs
UPDATE 7-U.S. diplomat says Giuliani waged campaign of 'lies' against envoy to Ukraine
UPDATE 8-U.S. diplomat says Giuliani waged campaign of 'lies' against envoy to Ukraine
Bloomberg faces big challenges if he leaps into 2020 White House race