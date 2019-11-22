International Development News
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN16 US-INDIA-LD DEFENCE

India needs to tighten up its procurement, protection processes of defence technology: US official Washington: As India plans to acquire the S-400 missile system from Russia, the Trump administration has said New Delhi needs to tighten up its procurement and protection processes of defence technology to be a "tighter and closer partner" of the US. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-TIES

India, China finalise 70 activities to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties Beijing: India and China will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year with 70 celebratory activities, including cultural, religious and trade promotion events besides military exchanges, it was announced on Friday. By K J M Varma

FGN14 LANKA-TAMILS-OPPOSITION

Sri Lankan Tamils prefer Premadasa over Wickremesinghe to lead main Opposition Colombo: The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka will prefer losing presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa to be the main Opposition leader in place of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main Tamil party TNA said on Friday.

FGN12 LANKA-2NDLD CABINET

Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledges snap election soon, appoints interim Cabinet Colombo: Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to call a snap general election "at the earliest opportunity" as he appointed a 16-member interim Cabinet on Friday and allotted major portfolios of defence, finance and trade to his brothers while inducting two Tamils as a sign of reaching out to the minority community.

FGN11 CHINA-MARKET-ACCESS

China releases shortened market access negative list Beijing: China on Friday unveiled a shortened negative list to expand market access for both domestic and foreign investors, amidst a marked slowdown in the country's economy. By K J M Varma

FGN10 US-INDIA-OBOR

US shares India's concerns on China's One Belt One Road project: Wells Washington: The US has extended its support to India's opposition to China's ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, saying it shares New Delhi's concern over the multi billion-dollar project while questioning the economic rationale behind it. By Lalit K Jha

FGN6 US-LD DALAI LAMA

UN and other international bodies should take up the Dalai Lama succession issue: US Washington: Rejecting China's claim on deciding the 84-year-old Dalai Lama's successor, the US on Thursday said the issue should be taken up by the international bodies, including the UN. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 TRUMP-HK

Trump: Hong Kong would have been 'obliterated in 14 minutes' if not for me Washington: US President Donald Trump claimed Friday that were it not for him, Hong Kong "would have been obliterated in 14 minutes" by Chinese troops. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

