Trump says yet to decide whether to close trade deal with China
President Donald Trump said on Friday a potential U.S.-China trade deal was coming along well, but he had yet to decide whether he wanted to finalize it.
"The China deal is coming along very well. The question is whether or not I want to make it," Trump told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
