Political shocker: Fadnavis back as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar Dy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 11:26 IST
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, however, said it was his nephew Ajit Pawar's own decision, and not that of the party, to support the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit Pawar of stabbing the Sena in the back by deciding to join hands with the BJP. He said Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray would address a joint press conference in Mumbai soon. The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the chief minister after the President's rule, imposed in the state on November 12, was revoked early on Saturday.

The development raised eyebrows not only in the political circles, but also among the people of the state as the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress had been holding talks over forming the government in the state. It was only on Friday evening that Sharad Pawar had said the new government would be led by Uddhav Thackeray, which signalled the end of speculation on who would occupy the chief minister's post.

The three parties had even prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP) to guide the actions of the new government. However, after the oath-taking ceremony was held early on Saturday, Sharad Pawar tweeted: "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his."

Talking to reporters, Raut said: "Ajit Pawar has stabbed the Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal." The BJP and the Sena, which fought the assembly polls in an alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. However, the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. PTI MR ENM VT NP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Latest News

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...

Cricket-Australia dismissed for 580 with lead of 340 over Pakistan

Australia was dismissed for 580 with a first-innings lead of 340 over Pakistan after tea on the third day of the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.Marnus Labuschagne 185 and David Warner 154 were the top scorers for the home s...
