Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Cong: Javadekar

Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra once again, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". He also said that despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena decided to join hands with it.

Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy on Saturday morning. The coup of Ajit, nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar, sabotaged the prospects of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress forming a government with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the prospective alliance.

Sharad Pawar had announced that the Sena president was the three parties' consensus choice for the CM's post. "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the CM of Maharashtra and he becoming the CM is the respect to the mandate given by people," Javadekar said in a tweet.

He added that the "khichdi" (hotchpotch) being cooked (by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was against the people's mandate. "People had voted for BJP alliance. Shiv Sena betrayed people & peoples' mandate & decided to go with the Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir & Veer Savarkar; Shiv Sena was happy to go with the Congress, which is synonymous to corruption & had imposed emergency," he said in another tweet.

"How absurd the argument of Shiv Sena is - If Shiv Sena goes with the NCP it is good and if NCP MLAs come with BJP it is bad. Today what has been honoured is "Peoples' Mandate," the minister said. Continuing to hit out at former ally Sena while talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Javadekar said, "Shiv Sena is joining hands with the Congress which destroyed the economy, opposed the construction of Ram temple and insulted Veer Savarkar." "The hypocritical behaviour of the Sena is responsible for today political situation (developments) in Maharashtra," Javadekar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)